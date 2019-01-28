January 28 Fugitive Finder: The Pikes Peak Most Wanted

Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

LAMAR MAQHAIL BAUGH is a Black Male, 19 years old, 6’ tall, and 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. BAUGH is wanted for Robbery and Parole Violation.

NICOLLETTE GHEILER is a White Female, 25 years old, 5’2” tall, and 135 lbs., with black hair and green eyes. GHEILER is wanted for Probation Violation.

EDGAR MARQUEZ aka JAVIER ESTRADA is a White Male, 37 years old, 5’7” tall, and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MARQUEZ aka ESTRADA is wanted for Burglary.

TROY MERRY is a White Male, 27 years old, 5’10” tall, and 175 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. MERRY is wanted for Drug Possession, Menacing, 1st Degree Contraband.

CARLOS DANIEL MEZA is a White Male, 30 years old, 5’8” tall, and 175 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. MEZA is wanted for Escape.

DAZMIRE LEVAN TREVE RODGERS is a Black Male, 19 years old, 5’9” tall, and 145 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. RODGERS is wanted for Sexual Assault, Robbery and Failure to Comply.

LORENZO RODRIGUEZ is a White Male, 26 years old, 5’8” tall, and 140 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. RODRIGUEZ is wanted for Robbery.

UPDATE (June 23, 2019): One suspect previously listed in this story is no longer wanted.