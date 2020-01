COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance finding its weekly featured fugitives.

Any information on the location of the following people can be reported by calling (719) 634-STOP.

Information leading to the arrest of one of these individuals could result in a reward of up to $1,000 cash.

TIMOTHY JAUAN BARRON is a Black Male, 25 years old, 6’ tall, and 180 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. BARRON is wanted for Assault, False Imprisonment and Harassment.

QUINCY BERNARD BROWN is a Black Male, 38 years old, 5’7” tall, and 185 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. BROWN is wanted for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Dangerous Drugs.

JASON CHINN is a Black Male, 41 years old, 5’6” tall, and 138 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. CHINN is wanted for Criminal Impersonation, Controlled Substance Fraud and Harassment.

MAURICE LITCHFIELD is a Black Male, 28 years old, 6’ tall, and 205 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. LITCHFIELD is wanted for Attempted 2nd Degree Assault and False Information to a Pawn Broker.

LENIN ERNESTO MATOS is a White Male, 35 years old, 6’3” tall, and 200 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. MATOS is wanted for Failure to Appear re: Assault, Harassment and Menacing.

ZACHARY MARCUS AARON MULLINS is a White Male, 27 years old, 5’7” tall, and 145 lbs., with blonde hair and blue eyes. MULLINS is wanted for Failure to Appear re: Motor Vehicle Theft x2 and Trespassing.

JOSE SOTO is a Black Male, 26 years old, 6’ tall, and 205 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. SOTO is wanted for Domestic Violence and Menacing.