January 24 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Isadore Deherrera, 38, is described as a Hispanic male, 6’tall, 230 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes. Deherrera has a no bond warrant for Traffic Violations which include Vehicular Eluding and Driving w/Revoked License-Aggravated.

Daniel Howlingwolf, 27, who was previously featured on 05/24/2019, is described as an Indian male, 5’11”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Howlingwolf has a no bond warrant for Flight/Escape which includes Larceny and Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.