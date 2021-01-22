January 22 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Jason Martinez, 28, is described as a Hispanic man 5’09”, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown
eyes. Martinez has six warrants. He has a no bond warrant for Attempted Homicide and a no bond
warrant for Motor Vehicle Theft. Jason also has four warrants for Failure to Appear which include
the following charges: Driving Under Restraint x2, No Insurance-Owner, Registration-Fictitious
Plates, No Insurance-Driver, Registration-Unregistered Vehicle, Identity Theft and Trespassing. His
total bond amount is $12,500.

David Sanchez, 24, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’05”, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown
eyes. Sanchez has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Burglary.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

