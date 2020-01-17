January 17 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Jose Baca, 31, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’10”, 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Baca has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Forgery.

April Reed, 39, is described as a White woman, 5’09”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Reed has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Identity Theft. She has two additional no bond warrants for Identity Theft which include ID Theft-Uses Info to Obtain x2, Forgery-Check/Commercial Instrument and Theft.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.