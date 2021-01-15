January 15 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

Crime
Joseph Mejorado and Daniel Lucero / Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Joseph Mejorado, 27, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’07”, 137 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mejorado has four warrants. He has two no bond warrants for Assault, a no bond warrant for Harassment-Communication and a warrant for Criminal Mischief. His total bond amount is $3,300.

Daniel Lucero, 37, is described as a Hispanic man, 6’00”, 188 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Lucero has a no bond warrant for Failure to Appear which includes Cruelty to a Child and a no bond warrant for Driving Under the Influence-Alcohol.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.

