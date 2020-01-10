January 10 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is looking for two wanted street criminals.

Stephanie Flores, 33, is described as a Hispanic woman, 5’08”, 168 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Flores has a warrant for Failure to Appear which includes ID Theft -Uses to Obtain and Forgery-Check/Commercial Instrument. She has a second warrant for Failure to Comply which includes Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession ID Doc-Single Victim. Her total bond amount is $10,000.

Ray Bachicha, 25, is described as a Hispanic man, 5’10”, 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Bachicha has a no bond warrant for Contempt of Court which includes Dangerous Drugs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or submit an online tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.