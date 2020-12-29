Investigators ID second set of human remains found in San Luis Valley

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators have now identified two of the three sets of human remains that were found in Conejos County in the San Luis Valley in November.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the second set of remains has been identified as those of Shayla Jenna Hammel, 34, of Saguache.

Hammel’s family reported her missing on November 26, according to investigators. They said they had not been in touch with her since late October.

Hammel’s family has been notified of her death.

Investigators have not determined how Hammel died, but they believe foul play was involved. Investigators said her remains were identified by a forensic odontologist, a specially-trained dentist who uses their expertise to help identify unknown remains.

Hammel was one of three people whose remains were found in Conejos County in November.

One of the other victims has been identified as Myron Robert Martinez, 37, of Del Norte. His and Hammel’s remains were found on the same property near the town of Las Sauces, according to investigators.

Martinez was reported missing to the Rio Grande Sheriff’s Office on November 6. A family member reported they had not been in contact with him since late October.

The third set of remains, which was found on a nearby property in Conejos County, has not yet been identified.

A suspect, 26-year-old Adre Baroz, was arrested in New Mexico in November. He is being held in the Alamosa County Jail on what investigators say are unrelated charges. Court records show he is facing seven felony charges in Alamosa district court, including one count of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder. Because his arrest warrant is sealed, no details about these charges are currently available.

According to investigators, Baroz has not been charged in the deaths of Hammel or Martinez. Due to the ongoing investigation, law enforcement is not commenting on any possible connection between Baroz and the remains.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking anyone with information about these cases to call their tip line at 719-270-0210. They said they have received more than 60 tips since last month.