(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs woman who was convicted of murdering her three children in a house fire back in 2003 could get a new trial. An investigator who was on the case is now defending the work they did almost 20 years ago.

“The investigation was extremely thorough, and the results of the investigation showed that they [Deborah and Tim Nicholls] did this,” said Kirk Schmitt, one of the three original investigators on this case with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Deborah and her husband Tim Nicholls were convicted of First Degree Murder in 2008. Deborah is now asking for her convictions to be overturned, on the grounds that the evidence and testimony, in this case, were flawed.

“This was a tragic accident. It wasn’t a crime,” said Janene McCabe, the defense attorney on Deborah’s case.

In their murder plot, Deborah and her husband Tim Nicholls were accused of spreading a flammable cleaning fluid, called Goof Off, around the house and on their children’s pajamas, before intentionally setting their home on fire, which killed their children.

“When the experts review the exact same evidence that was taken back in 2008, they can tell definitively that there was no Goof Off used,” said McCabe.

Nicholl’s defense team is saying that a new analysis of the debris, that was used as evidence in the 2008 trial, shows no trace of that flammable fluid. Even though Tim Nichols confessed this detail to another inmate, namely Hiram Church, who became a key witness in the prosecution.

“Tim Nichols had never been in jail before. He did not know what to expect and he confided in Hiram Church about innocuous details about what he was charged with, and Hiram Church spun that,” said McCabe.

The defense attorneys are now claiming Church’s testimony of Tim Nichol’s confession, which led to Church’s release from jail, was made up.

This is Deborah Nicholl’s latest attempt in overturning their convictions, and Schmitt says the evidence they found back in 2008 will continue to stand up in court.

“I don’t have any doubt that if they continue to try to appeal this again, the results will again show that it was an intentionally set fire,” said Schmitt.

Nicholl’s lawyers say the 4th Judicial District Attorney will be reviewing the motion and making a decision on how to move forward within the next six months.