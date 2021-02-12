International drug ring dismantled in Colorado; 64 indicted

DENVER (KDVR) — An international drug trafficking ring in Colorado has been dismantled following a 2-year investigation, according to the Attorney General’s Office.

The investigation, a partnership between Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Arvada Police Department, and the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, led to the dismantling of an international drug trafficking ring and a related money laundering enterprise operating throughout Colorado.

A thriving market for illicit controlled substances, including heroin and counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl was uncovered, according to the announcement Friday.

This comes as Boulder, Longmont and Broomfield police continue to issue warnings of the increase of fentanyl-laced street drugs.

“Colorado communities and families have suffered greatly from the opioid epidemic—and that impact is getting worse during this pandemic. That’s why addressing this crisis is a top priority for our office,” said Weiser. “By holding accountable the high-level organizers of this criminal enterprise and halting the spread of dangerous drugs, we can help save lives in Colorado. This effort is an excellent example of what we accomplish through ongoing collaboration in our state.”

The AG’s office said Friday that as a result of the investigation, 64 people were charged with participating in an international drug trafficking network that transported large quantities of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl from Mexico through U.S. ports of entry into Colorado in motor vehicles with concealed compartments.

“This is a significant amount of illegal drugs taken off the streets,” said DEA Denver Field Division Special Agent in Charge Deanne Reuter. “An investigation of this magnitude couldn’t be accomplished without the support of our local law enforcement partners and their tireless efforts to stop the flow of this poison through our communities.”

The AG’s office also said the investigation uncovered a money laundering operation that trafficked drug proceeds through a variety of wire transfers and bulk U.S. currency transports to Mexico.

Drug trafficking cells were found in the Denver metropolitan area, Colorado Springs, and Adams County, according to the AG’s office.

“Our community is safer today thanks to the commitment of our investigators and our Law Enforcement Agency partners. The distribution of narcotics and weapons at this level should be of grave concern to our society,” said Arvada Police Chief Link Strate.

The AG’s office said the investigation has recovered:

77,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills (contain fentanyl)

250 pounds of methamphetamine

60 pounds of heroin

6.8 kilograms of cocaine

12 firearms

19 vehicles valued at $229,000

$931,000 in U.S. currency

The first series of indictments were filed in Jefferson County and were prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office in partnership with the 1st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

The second and third series of indictments were filed in Adams County are being prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office in partnership with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

“Whenever we take drugs off of our streets, we make our community a safer place in which to live,” said District Attorney Brian S. Mason. “This impressive collaboration between law enforcement agencies is a true success story for making our entire community safer.”