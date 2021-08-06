Inmate escapes from Teller County jail

DIVIDE, Colo. — Deputies are looking for an inmate who escaped from the Teller County jail Friday morning.

Deputies said they are looking for 37-year-old Chancey Ray Colwell. Colwell was in jail on multiple charges, including assault and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, according to court records.

The sheriff’s office said there is no need to shelter in place, but people in the Divide area should expect heavy law enforcement activity. Report anything suspicious to the Teller County Sheriff’s Office at 719-687-9652.