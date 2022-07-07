ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The recent bust of a drug distribution ring in the Denver-Metro area has resulted in the seizure of more than 200,000 fentanyl pills, 9.4 pounds of heroin, more than two pounds of cocaine, four guns, and about $60 thousand worth of stolen merchandise.

According to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration, eight people involved in the operation have been indicted.

Investigators opened the case in December 2021 after receiving a tip and spent months conducting undercover drug buys and wiretap investigations.

“In my 31 years in law enforcement, I have never seen anything like the current drug crisis and

how it is impacting our communities,” DEA Special Agent in Charge Bryan Besser said. “The

availability and accessibility of fake pills right now is staggering. They are available everywhere

and anywhere. The illicit drug market is saturated.”

According to information released by the DA’s office, the fentanyl pills are likely coming into Colorado from Mexico.



The following people are facing multiple charges related to this case:



Carla Estefani Ramos-Vasquez

Mercy Rosario Ramos-Mejia

Francisco Geovanni Ramirez-Gomez

Misael Saavedra-Figueroa

Estefany Carolina Chavez-Minero

Josue Obed Elvir Arteaga

Gersen Ramos

Oscar Diaz

“My Organized Crime Unit (OCU) is committed to investigating and aggressively prosecuting

the people who import and peddle this poison. Too often we hear about someone dying from

taking just one of these pills.” District Attorney John Kellner said

The 200,000 pills were uncovered during two separate traffic stops in the Denver-metro area.



“I believe this operation saved lives. It wouldn’t have been possible without the help from our partner agencies,” Kellner said.



The DEA, HSI, Rocky Mountain HIDTA, Denver Police, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and

the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office were all involved this operation.