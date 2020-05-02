Illegal marijuana grow found in Avondale home for the second time

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County Sheriff’s Narcotics Detectives seized 69 marijuana plants, worth an

estimated street value of $70,000, after finding an illegal grow operation at an Avondale home.

The home was also the site of another unrelated illegal grow found by the Sheriff’s Office in

August of 2016.

In the most recent bust, detectives responded to the home at 315 Jane Street Friday afternoon

after receiving multiple citizens’ tips of a possible grow operation at the home.

Detectives saw evidence of a possible illegal grow operation and sought a search warrant. After executing the search warrant, detectives found 44 plants growing in the yard and another 25 medium-sized plants growing in a detached garage.

State law allows only 12 marijuana plants per household.

No one was at the home at the time the warrant was executed. No arrests were made, and the

investigation is ongoing. Pueblo Regional Building condemned the home due to extensive

alterations made to the electrical system.

When detectives busted the same house in 2016 they seized 160 marijuana plants and arrested two people after receiving a tip of a possible illegal grow operation at the home. Detectives found 24 plants growing inside the home and another 80 plants growing in the detached garage. Two residents with ties to Cuba were arrested.

Detectives learned the home was sold in 2017. The current homeowner lives in Florida.

“This is another example of a home that is nothing more than a grow house,” said Pueblo County

Sheriff Kirk M. Taylor. “These homes are set up and used exclusively for Black Market

marijuana grow operations.”