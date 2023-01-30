(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a man who is a suspect in multiple armed robberies.

PPD said the robberies occurred through the last few weeks of January. PPD tweeted about the robberies on Monday, Jan. 30, and said the man in accompanying photos is between 5’9″ – 6′ tall, and possibly wears eyeglasses.

PPD asked anyone who recognizes this man or has information pertinent to their investigation to contact Det. Sergeant Flores at (719) 553-2936. To remain anonymous, you can also call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.