‘I got tired of her ridiculing me’: man admits to killing wife

PUEBLO, Colo. — FOX21 is getting more information about what lead up to the death of a woman that happened over the weekend.

William Arthur Weaver is behind bars, charged with first-degree murder after allegedly killing his wife.

50-year-old Wendy Cupit, 50, was the one who was found dead at home on Fountain Place in Manitou Springs Saturday.

He confessed to choking her then stabbing her to death. Arrest papers state that Weaver admitted to killing her, making several statements to police:

“In a fit of rage I murdered my wife… I didn’t mean to.

“I got tired of her ridiculing me”

“Once I stabbed her it was over pretty quickly.”

“She was s*** talking all the way until the end.”

Manitou Springs Police officers were dispatched to a welfare check on June 20 around 11 a.m.

Upon arriving on scene, officers discovered Cupit dead inside a the home.

This is a continuing active investigation and information will be released as the investigation allows.

If anyone has any information to provide pertaining to this case please contact our Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.