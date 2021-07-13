‘I don’t believe he did it’: Mark Redwine’s ex-girlfriend testifies

DURANGO, Colo. (KDVR) — Jurors heard some controversial testimony Monday in the trial of Mark Redwine, who’s accused of murdering his 13-year-old son, Dylan.

Redwine is accused of the boy’s death in 2012 during a court-ordered trip.

Defense attorneys called Karen Alexander to the stand. Alexander dated Mark Redwine for several months in 2011. She appeared on the Dr. Phil Show on his behalf, as well.

“I don’t believe he did it,” Alexander told the jury.

She told jurors that she saw Mark Redwine as an attentive father when she visited him and Dylan at Mark’s Vallecito home in 2011.

“We played football in the front yard, the three of us, and had a lot of fun,” she said.

She also described a moment when she said Dylan cut his finger and dropped blood on the living room floor.

Alexander said she continued to talk to Mark after Dylan went missing.

“Was it apparent to you that Mr. Redwine was upset?” an attorney asked in court.

“Very upset,” she replied.

“Was it obvious to you that Mr. Redwine loved his child?” he asked.

“Yes, he loved Dylan very much,” she answered.

The boys remains were found in 2013 and 2015 within miles of Mark Redwine’s home.

Dylan’s skull was analyzed by Erich Smith, a toolmark expert for the FBI.

He told the jury Monday that he could not determine how the marks on Dylan’s skull were made, leaving the possibility that they could have been made by animals, not blunt force trauma.

Trial will continue on Tuesday.