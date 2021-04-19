Suspect shot, injured by police after chase on I-25 in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — A police chase due to an armed robbery in Pueblo caused a closure of northbound I-25 at Woodmen Road in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon.

Colorado Springs police are investigating this case as an officer-involved shooting after a Fountain police officer fired a shot at the suspect at the end of the chase.

Colorado Springs police say the chase began in Pueblo around 5 p.m, when Colorado State Patrol troopers began chasing an armed robbery suspect who was in a U-haul pickup truck.

A police chase closed I-25 at Woodmen Rd. Monday afternoon. CSPD believe it was related to an armed robbery. (courtesy of FOX21 photojournalist Ray Harless) pic.twitter.com/4QplxoAZoU — Cheryl Hwang (@CherylHwangTV) April 20, 2021

The suspect got on I-25 northbound as state patrol continued their pursuit toward Colorado Springs. During this time, Fountain police got involved in the chase. Authorities tried to stop the truck with stop sticks on Interstate 25 near the Garden of the Gods exit, but were not successful.

About a quarter of a mile south of the North Academy exit, state patrol used a marked car to force the suspect’s truck to a stop. This was around 5:30 p.m.

As officers gave orders to the suspect, a Fountain police officer fired at least one gunshot at the suspect, hitting him. Immediate aid was given to the suspect. He was then taken to the hospital.

The passenger inside the truck was taken into custody.

The Fountain officer who fired the shot has been put on administrative leave, per department policy. The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating the shooting.

Northbound Interstate 25 was closed at Woodmen Road for most of the night while police investigated the incident. It reopened by 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

CDOT traffic cameras looking to the south show the closure of I25 at Woodmen Rd. at approx. 5:30 p.m.

This is the second time the interstate was closed Monday. Southbound lanes were closed earlier in the day due to a fatal crash.