Husband and wife in El Paso County sentenced to 15 years for fraud

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A husband and wife duo has been sentenced to serve 15 years in prison for charges related to identity theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, forgery, cyber-crimes and other fraud related offenses.

On April 13, detectives from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit arrested 44-year-old Ryan Carneal when he arrived at the El Paso County courthouse for a hearing. Carneal has been charged with fourteen felonies related to identity theft, aggravated motor vehicle theft, forgery, cyber-crimes, and other fraud-related offenses.





Carneal was sentenced on October 19 to 15 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

On May 1, with the assistance of the Colorado Springs Police Department and their Tactical Enforcement Unit, 41-year-old Tarry Carneal was arrested. She was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the charges of Forgery, Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument (2 counts), Criminal Impersonation (4 counts), Identity Theft (7 Counts), Forgery Check / Commercial Instrument (4 counts), Theft over $750 to Less Than 2K, Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Defrauding a Secured Creditor/Debtor 20K to Less Than 100K, First Degree Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft Less Than 20K and Criminal Possession of a Financial Device.

Tarry Carneal was sentenced on October 6 to 15 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

