TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Teller County Sheriff’s Office says a search warrant near Florissant lead to a major seizure, including vehicles, keys to homes, and narcotics residue.

The sheriff’s office said their emergency response team, patrol deputies, and the Teller County narcotics team executed the search warrant on Sept. 15

Here is a look at what the sheriff’s office said was seized during the investigation:

1993 Ford Mustang stolen from Colorado Springs with court paperwork belonging to suspect inside

Seven ATVs with altered or removed VIN numbers

Five motorcycles with altered or removed VIN numbers

A .22 caliber rifle

Computer etching/engraving device used to create VIN plates

Vehicle titles not in suspect’s name

Several hundred keys to homes

Post offices boxes

Vehicles

Business and personal checkbooks not belonging to suspects

Drug paraphernalia: Needles, pipes, and scales

Narcotics residue

The sheriff’s office said the suspects, identified as Jerry Spinnichia, 42, and Emily Spinnichia, 40, were not at home during the search.

(Emily Spinnichia, Teller County Sheriff’s Office)

Jerry Spinnichia, Teller County Sheriff’s Office)

Felony warrants have been issued for both suspects. If you see them, the sheriff’s office said you should not try to talk to them and contact law enforcement.