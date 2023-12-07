(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) and Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) are asking for the community’s help identifying a car connected to an animal cruelty investigation.

According to HSPPR, the photos below of an SUV were taken on Nov. 30 between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. at the Home Depot on Southgate Road.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

If you recognize this car or have any information, you are asked to contact ALE immediately at (719) 302-8798. Reports can also be made anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867).