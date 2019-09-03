Hotel fight leads to later arrest

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — According to police, a fight took place at the C’mon Inn located at 711 Dale Street on July 27th, at approximately 1:30 a.m. However, the incident was not reported to police by any employee or patron of the C’mon Inn, and was only discovered when EMS was called to a separate location for the victim.

One person sustained multiple bone fractures during the course of the fight.

Fountain Police say the suspect was identified as, 45 year old Derrick Leomiti and a warrant was issued for 2nd Degree Assault and Disorderly Conduct. Leomiti was arrested on August 28 at the C’mon Inn and booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center.

The Fountain Police Department strongly encourages patrons of any gathering to call law enforcement immediately if they see any type of a physical disturbance or threat of violence, especially if a weapon is involved. Reporting early is a huge factor in keeping everyone safe, and may possibly save someone’s life.