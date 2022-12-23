(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man found unresponsive on Pueblo’s East Side in December.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing. After the arrival of police, fire, and AMR, the male victim was declared dead on the scene. PPD said after initial investigation, the man’s death was believed to be a homicide.

On Friday, Dec. 23, the Pueblo County Coroner identified the victim as 37-year-old James Grubb of Pueblo. The coroner said Grubb died of a single gunshot wound, and that his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The day following Grubb’s death, PPD requested assistance from the community, and asked anyone with surveillance footage in the area of East 14 Street and Troy Avenue to check their recordings for any suspicious people or cars between the hours of 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Sunday.

PPD added that they unfortunately cannot provide a description of any possible suspects or cars, but said “any suspicious activity could be helpful in bringing justice to the family of the deceased.”

PPD also asked anyone with information regarding a person or people who may had been sprayed with mace on Sunday around 8 p.m. to inform PPD.

PPD said anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective Joe Cardona at 719-553-3385. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or PuebloCrimeStoppers.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.