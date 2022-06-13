EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested following an intentional house fire and homicide in unincorporated El Paso County.

At around 11:30 a.m. on June 11, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) Communications Center received a report of a disturbance within the 6100 block of Chaps View, located in Unincorporated El Paso within the city of Fountain. The caller said a family member was setting their house on fire and they needed help.





The destruction left behind from the fire on Chaps View

Multiple deputies responded to the scene as well as fire personnel. While gathering information on scene, they were redirected to a separate address down the road, where deputies found an adult dead. Deputies gathered suspect information from on-scene witnesses, and that information was released to the public to aid the search.

Approximately 2 hours after the search, the suspect was involved in a traffic crash at the intersection of Rasner Road and Whittemore Road in unincorporated El Paso County. He was transported to a hospital for injuries sustained from the house fire.

The suspect was later identified as 43-year-old Christopher James Lenard. He has been arrested on first degree murder charges, with additional charges pending a full investigation.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. If anyone has information about this investigation, EPSO asks that you contact their Tip Line at 719-520-7777 or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 to remain anonymous.