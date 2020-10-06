Homicide investigation in southeast Colorado Springs, victim identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a homicide that happened on Friday evening and is asking anyone who witnessed the crime to come forward.

CSPD officers responded to a report of a disturbance near the intersection of Delta Drive and Hancock Expressway around 10:10 p.m. According to CSPD, when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a woman dead in the roadway and a man with serious injuries. Police said the injured man is not a suspect in the death of the woman.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy on Monday and the woman was identified as 37-year-old Chasta Rogers of Colorado Springs. While the Coroner’s Office will make the official cause and manner of death determination, this death is being investigated as a homicide and continues to be an active investigation.

Rogers’ death is the 28th homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2020. The CSPD investigated 17 homicides at this time last year.

Detectives are trying to identify a possible witness to the disturbance. The possible witness would have been at the 7-11 located at 2350 Hancock Expressway on October 2nd around 10 p.m.

Detectives are also asking for assistance in locating a vehicle of interest in regards to this investigation. The vehicle may be a Toyota Corolla.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.