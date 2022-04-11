PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death on Monday.

According to a news release sent out on PPD’s Twitter account, officers were sent to the 1400 block of Mandan Place on a shooting just after 5 p.m. Monday. Police arrived to find an adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. Despite medical attention, the victim was declared dead on the scene.

The victim’s identity will be released when the proper notifications have been made.

Investigators are on scene investigating the circumstances of the man’s death, as well as interviewing witnesses and the alleged shooter.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police dispatch at (719) 553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719) 320-6037.

If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.