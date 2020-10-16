Homicide investigation in downtown Colorado Springs, victim identified

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a homicide that happened on October 6, and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

CSPD officers responded to a shooting call for service near the 200 block of North Wahsatch Avenue around 8:40 p.m. According to CSPD, when officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was immediately taken to a hospital for serious, life-threatening injuries. A few days later the victim succumbed to his injuries and died.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office completed the autopsy on Tuesday, October 13, and the man was identified as 57-year-old Todd Barnes of Colorado Springs. While the Coroner’s Office will make the official cause and manner of death determination, this death is being investigated as a homicide and continues to be an active investigation.

Mr. Barnes’ death is the 31st homicide investigation in the City of Colorado Springs in 2020. The CSPD investigated 18 homicides at this time last year.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.