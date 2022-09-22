COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said they received calls at two separate times, regarding shootings in eastern Colorado Springs on Wednesday evening.

The incidents happened in the area of Piros and Haystack Drives on Wednesday, Sept. 21, which is in the area of North Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

According to CSPD, at approximately 7:45 p.m. officers were first called to the area about a report of several shots fired. Officers investigated and found shell casings on the road, and learned that two vehicles were involved and shots were fired from at least one of the cars. CSPD said that a bullet also struck a home in the area, but no one was injured.

Later that same night, at around 10:15 p.m. officers were called back to the area, about a separate report of shots fired. CSPD said multiple homes were hit, but there were no reported injuries. CSPD said, “It appears at this time none of the residences struck were the intended targets.”