(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two homes were condemned and multiple people arrested on unrelated warrants after the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) executed two searches on narcotics-related warrants.

According to PPD, on Wednesday, Jan. 10, the PPD Swat Team executed two narcotics-related search warrants in the 1000 block of East River Street, on the City’s lower east side. The searches were conducted at the request of Special Investigation Unit Detectives with PPD.

During the execution of the search warrants, 30 people were contacted and seven adults were arrested on unrelated warrants. The narcotics investigation remains ongoing, PPD said.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

As a result of unsafe conditions of the properties, two homes were condemned by Pueblo Code Enforcement.