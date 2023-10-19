(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) officers recently arrested an alleged drug dealer after a brief foot chase on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

According to CSPD, on Wednesday members of the Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) were contacting multiple people for camping and trespassing on Colorado Department of Transportation property at the south end of Dorchester Park in the 1100 block of South Nevada Avenue.

CSPD said multiple people were cited and others were taken to the El Paso County Jail on warrants. During the investigation, officers learned of an alleged drug dealer selling drugs near the southwest corner of Dorchester Park, near the Tejon Street Bridge.

When officers approached the area they saw the suspect who matched the descriptions given to officers, later identified as 41-year-old Jason Corbett, and an alleged drug deal in progress. Police said a foot chase started and officers chased Corbett along the greenway trail towards S. Nevada Ave. and back towards S. Tejon St.

Corbett was taken into custody after officers covered both sides of the Tejon Street bridge. Officers recovered a backpack that was allegedly dropped by Corbett during the chase. Police said the backpack had; Fentanyl, Meth, Cocaine, Mushrooms, and Heroin totaling about 45 grams and $3,125 in cash.

According to CSPD, Corbett was taken to the El Paso County Jail on charges of; Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstruction, and an active felony warrant for a previous Distribution of a Controlled Substance charge.