(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a man was seen by witnesses firing multiple shots at a home in southeast Colorado Springs on Monday morning, Aug. 28.

According to CSPD, multiple reports were made just after 7 a.m. Monday of shots fired in the 1400 block of Rainier Drive, near South Circle Drive and East Fountain Boulevard.

One of the callers reported seeing a person walk up on foot and begin shooting toward a home in the area, before running back to a car parked nearby. CSPD said witnesses also reported seeing multiple cars speed away from the area while continuing to exchange gunfire.

When officers arrived, they searched a home that had its front door open with multiple bullet holes and shell casings nearby. CSPD said the home was unoccupied at the time of the shooting, and the homeowners returned hours later.

CSPD did not say whether a suspect or suspects had been identified or arrested in this case.