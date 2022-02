COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs officers are investigating after a home invasion turned into a shooting Thursday night.

Around 10:30 Thursday night, Sand Creek police officers were dispatched to 300 Gahart Drive when three suspects invaded a home. According to CSPD, shots were fired before officers arrived.

Inage courtesy of Google Maps

When officers reached the scene, they found a blood trail leading away from the home that ended a block away.

Police believe this was an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.