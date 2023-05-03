(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been arrested for motor vehicle theft as well as possession of narcotics after he allegedly stole a Home Depot van in Utah, which was found in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Home Depot investigators reached out to law enforcement about a Home Depot van that was stolen in Utah and suspected to be in Colorado Springs.

CSPD said the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit, Patrol Units, and Drone Unit detectives located the van and were able to recover it. Probable cause was found to charge 41-year-old Chris Albers with the theft, in addition to an outstanding warrant, also for motor vehicle theft.

Detectives found Albers in the 9200 block of Forest Bluffs View, near Briargate Parkway and Chapel Hills Drive, where he was taken into custody without incident.

CSPD said Albers was also in possession of seven grams of suspected Mehtamphetamine, as well as two grams of suspected LSD.