(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Joel Hollendorfer, who has been on trial for the murder of 19-year-old Kara Nichols more than a decade ago, was found guilty of manslaughter and tampering with evidence on Thursday, June 22.

Nichols was reported missing on Oct. 14, 2012, and her case went unsolved for nearly a decade, until a tip from Hollendorfer’s ex-wife led investigators to Nichols’ body in 2022, at a property in Black Forest where Hollendorfer and his parents lived for years.

Nichols, who was working as an escort at the time, apparently met Hollendorfer after he responded to one of her ads. In January of 2022, Hollendorfer’s ex-wife reached out to the FBI and told them Hollendorfer admitted he accidentally killed an escort he hired several years ago and had buried her body on his parents’ property on top of an old horse grave.

Advocates for Nichols said on Facebook that opening statements began in Hollendorfer’s murder trial on Tuesday morning, June 13, 2023 and that a verdict had been reached on Thursday, June 22.

Hollendorfer was originally facing multiple charges including First Degree Murder and Tampering With and Destroying Physical Evidence.

While the verdict does bring some amount of closure, friends and family of Nichols gathered on Thursday to express disappointment in the investigation.

“The Sheriff’s Office has been getting tips since the beginning,” said Erin Wyrick, a friend of Nichols’. “Tips that there are other girls missing and that they might be on that property. They never did anything about it until finally his abused ex-wife spoke out.”

The family said they expect Hollendorfer to only receive between two to six years in prison, which they say is unacceptable.

“I think the judge made sure this evil man would be able to walk the streets of Colorado Springs again very soon,” said Wyrick.

Sentencing for Hollendorfer will take place next month.