(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple charges including Parole Violation and Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

PPD said 54-year-old Mark Jeffery Villalobos is described as a Hispanic man, 5’8″ tall and weighing 210 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Villalobos has a no-bond warrant for a parole violation that includes two offenses of Driving Under the Influence. He also has a no-bond warrant for Second Degree Assault with a Deadly Weapon Causing Injury and Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon.

If you have any information on Villalobos’ whereabouts, contact Detective Medina at 719-320-6006. You can also remain anonymous by submitting a tip to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867) or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, PPD said you may be eligible for a cash reward.