(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) continues to search for the suspect in a December 2022 murder, and is now asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest.

26-year-old Austin Aragon has been sought for the past three months in connection to an early morning homicide that occurred in the 1000 block of East 6th Street on Dec. 2, 2022.

PPD said at approximately 2:02 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the scene and found 32-year-old Alonzo Valdez dead of an apparent gunshot wound and a woman injured. The woman was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Courtesy: PPD

Aragon is wanted on warrants for Second Degree Murder and Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder. PPD has been searching for him for several months, and now asks the public for help identifying a person of interest, who PPD shared a photo of on their Twitter account.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Anyone with information about the Dec. 2022 murder, Austin Aragon’s whereabouts, or the identity of the man pictured above is asked to contact Detective Medina at (719) 320-6006. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.