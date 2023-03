(ROCY FORD, Colo.) — The Rocky Ford Police Department (RFPD) is looking for a suspect after a hit and run on Wednesday morning.

RFPD posted about the crash on Facebook on Wednesday, and asked community members to keep an eye out for a black or dark colored car that was involved in the crash and left the scene.

Courtesy: Rocky Ford Police Department

RFPD said the crash happened within the city of Rocky Ford, and asked anyone who sees this car to contact the Rocky Ford Dispatch Center at (719) 254-3344.