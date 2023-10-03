(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s help identifying two suspects who broke into cars and homes in El Paso County in September.

According to EPSO, between 4 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Sept. 25, at least five separate homes in the area of Short Grass Court, Blue Fescue Court, and Green Grass Court in the Cimarron Hills area of unincorporated El Paso County reported items stolen.

EPSO said the suspects stole garage door openers from cars and then entered garages or homes. In one case, a black 2017 Volkswagen Passat was stolen after the suspects broke in to a home and stole the resident’s purse.

The stolen Volkswagen bears a Colorado license plate, CJHS19. The car has hail damage, EPSO said.

The first suspect is identified as a white or Hispanic man in his 20s, with facial hair. He was wearing a gray baseball cap that reads “Not Just Entertainment” and a dark colored hoodie. He was also carrying a backpack.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

The second suspect is a white or Hispanic man in his 20s, who was wearing a bandana to cover his face, as well as dark clothing. He was carrying a small backpack and a handgun.

If anyone recognizes these suspects or has information on these burglaries, you are asked to contact EPSO at 719-520-7777.