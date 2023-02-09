(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a Walmart employee in Pueblo West.

PCSO said the suspect tried to leave the store with hundreds of dollars of merchandise without paying. When an employee approached the suspect on his way out of the store, the suspect assaulted the employee.

After the assault, the suspect got in a white older model Jeep Grand Cherokee with plate number ATGW81.

PCSO asked anyone with information regarding the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle to call the Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250, and reference “Walmart shoplifting assault.” You can also call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867), or go online to PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.