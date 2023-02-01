(AVONDALE, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in possibly identifying a man who broke into a store in Avondale and stole multiple items.

PCSO posted about the break-in on Twitter on Wednesday, Feb. 1, and said the suspect broke into the Loaf-N-Jug on Highway 50, and stole cigarettes, lighters, and lottery tickets.

The man’s face is mostly covered by a blue beanie and black mask, but PCSO is hoping someone recognizes the man’s clothes, or any other identifying factors.

If you know the suspect or have any information about the crime, call PCSO at 719-583-6250, in reference to the Avondale Loaf-N-Jug. You can also contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867, or online at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.