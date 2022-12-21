(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking anyone in the community who recognizes a man that robbed a bank in Fountain on Wednesday to come forward.

According to a press release from FPD, officers responded shortly after 4 p.m. to a US Bank inside the Safeway on Mesa Ridge Parkway on a report of a robbery. The suspect fled on foot through the Safeway parking lot with an undisclosed amount of cash before officers arrived, FPD said.

The suspect was described as a black man, last seen wearing a face mask, blue zip-up hoodie, gray pants, white and red shoes, and black gloves.

FPD said the investigation into the robbery is ongoing. Anyone who can identify this individual or has any other pertinent information regarding this investigation, is asked to contact El Paso County Communications at (719) 390-5555. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.