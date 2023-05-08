(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking the community for help identifying two people who tried to leave a store without paying for merchandise.

PCSO said on Twitter that the two suspects tried to leave a Pueblo West Walmart without paying for their items.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PCSO said the two people got into a red Dodge truck, their license plate number is unknown.

If you recognize either of these people, you are asked to call PCSO at (719) 583-6250, and reference case #12987. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.