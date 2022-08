PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying suspects who were captured on video stealing a motorcycle.

PPD posted about the theft on their Twitter, with security photos that captured the thieves stealing a green Kawasaki motorcycle.

If you are able to identify these suspects, contact Officer Lee Medved at lmedved@pueblo.us or Pueblo Police Dispatch at (719) 553-2502.