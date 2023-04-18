(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is requesting the community’s help in identifying a person suspected of home invasion and an armed robbery.

PPD said on Twitter that the home invasion happened in the 1300 block of Beech Street in Pueblo’s Lower East Side. The suspect is also involved in an armed robbery case, though it is unclear if the two cases are connected.

PPD posted photos of the suspect and a possible vehicle linked to the suspect. PPD also said the suspect walks with a limp.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD asked anyone able to provide information about this suspect, to contact Officer Hockaday at (719) 601-7757 or Sgt. Robinson at (719) 320-6014. If you are unable to reach these officers, you are asked to contact dispatch at (719) 553-2502.

If you would like to remain anonymous, you can also contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers online or at (719) 542-STOP (7867).

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.