(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help identifying a suspect who robbed a bank on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Pueblo.

PPD posted about the robbery on Twitter on Thursday, and said the suspect walked into a Pueblo Bank and Trust in the 2100 block of Jerry Murphy Road, just south of the intersection with Highway 47, around 12:24 p.m.

The suspect demanded money from the clerk and left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described as wearing dark shoes, black pants, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a white t-shirt overtop, and a purple hat and face mask.

Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department Courtesy: Pueblo Police Department

PPD asked anyone with information or who recognizes this person to contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or submit an online tip at PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.