(CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo.) — The Crowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a man who assaulted a deputy with bear spray.

According to CCSO, on Sunday, Sept. 10, a woman assaulted an elderly woman in Olney Springs and took the victim’s car keys, also stealing her black 2005 Toyota Scion. CCSO said the suspects were identified as Marianne Dunagan and her husband Michael Pinon.

Pinon did not participate in the assault of the elderly woman, but he did run away from the scene with Dunagan in the stolen car, CCSO said.

Dunagan and Pinon were suspected to be heading for an address in the 900 block of West 11th Street in Pueblo, and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) and Pueblo Police Department (PPD) were notified of the carjacking. A Be On the Look Out (BOLO) was issued for the suspects and the car.

Crowley County deputies responded to Pueblo but were unable to find the car or the suspects.

An arrest warrant was issued for Dunagan, and on Tuesday, Sept. 12, a Crowley County deputy and undersheriff traveled to Pueblo to arrest her. They located Dunagan and arrested her, but during the arrest, Pinon tried to help Dunagan escape custody by using bear spray on the deputy.

CCSO said a Taser was used on Pinon twice, but he escaped. An arrest warrant has been issued for Pinon on the charges of Aiding Escape and Assault on a Peace Officer.

CCSO is asking the public to be on the lookout for Pinon and the stolen black Scion, license plate 419 SOV. If you see the car or Pinon, you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately. Both are believed to be in the Pueblo area.