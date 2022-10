(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of trespassing.

EPSO said the man was involved in a trespassing incident on the afternoon of Oct. 8 near B Street.

Courtesy: EPSO

If you recognize this man, call EPSO’s tip line at 719-520-7777, or to remain anonymous, call Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867.