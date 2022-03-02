PIKES PEAK, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers needs your help to locate several wanted fugitives.

If you have information regarding the above fugitives or any serious crime, call CRIME STOPPERS at 634-STOP (634-7867) in Colorado Springs or 542-STOP (542-7867) in Pueblo. You are not required to give your name, and you may earn up to $1,000 in CASH for information provided to CRIME STOPPERS.

Michael Arce Arce is a white male, 44 years old, 5’7” tall, and 165 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Arce is wanted for murder 1 – attempted (2)

Nasair Tashon Hall Hall is a black male, 23 years old, 6’ tall, and 205 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Hall is wanted for assault 2 – strangulation, felony menacing and assault 3.

Xavier Marquez Harness Harness is a black male, 25 years old, 5’8” tall, and 165 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Harness is wanted for robbery – agg., powpo, menacing, felony menacing (2), criminal mischief, driving under restraint and vehicular eluding.

Gregory John Pfander Pfander is white male, 47 years old, 6’2” tall and 205 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Pfander is wanted for assault 2 (2), violent crime – death/sbi, harassment, driving under restraint and off highway vehicle on street.

Jesse Ryan Pryor Pryor is a white male, 39 years old, 5’7” tall and 165 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Pryor is wanted for stalking, harassment, false imprisonment, assault 3, child abuse and theft.

Erin John Songao Toves Toves is a black male, 44 years old, 5’6” tall, and 205 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Toves is wanted for assault 2 – injury w/deadly weapon, assault 3, theft, violation of protection order (3), child abuse (3), stalking, harassment, trespass 1, criminal mischief and felony menacing.

Marquise Avery Wilkins Wilkins is a black male, 30 years old, 6’ tall and 215 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Wilkins is wanted for assault 2 – strangulation, harassment, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Callers with the following tip numbers are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 444-7866: 277-M19438, 277-C19510, 277-C19605, M18897, 277-C19955, 277-C19772, 277-M20004, 277-M19552, 277-C20366, 277-M20402, 277-M20755, 277-M20459

Rewards may be collected up to ninety (90) days following the date of board approval. A current list of featured fugitives wanted in the Pikes Peak Region is available on the Crime Stoppers website at www.crimestop.net.