COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for a white SUV (pictured below) with, possibly, maroon trim and bumpers, and writing on the rear window.

CSPD says the vehicle is connected to an armed suspect who, they say, went into a business in the 3000 block of North Chestnut Street at about 3 a.m. on Thursday.

Call CSPD if you’ve seen the car pictured here.

According to police, the suspect took cash from an employee before driving away.

If you have any informatio about this vehicle, police ask that you contact them at (719) 444-7000. You can also call Crime Stoppers to report information anonymously at (71) 634-STOP (7867).