PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Gerald Fuentes, 31, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’08”, 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Fuentes has a no bond warrant for Identity Theft which includes ID Theft-Uses Info to Obtain x2. He has a second warrant for Failure to Comply which includes ID Theft-Uses Infor to Obtain. His bond amount is $10,000.

Alberto Baca, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 170 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Baca has a no bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Attempted Escape x2, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Impersonation.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.