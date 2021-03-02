Haunted house owner, former youth pastor arrested on child sex assault charges in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs haunted house owner and former youth pastor has been arrested on child sex assault charges in connection with a relationship he had with an underage parishioner in the mid-2000s, according to police.

Vincent Stites, 49, was arrested Wednesday and bonded out of jail Thursday, according to court records. He is charged with sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust.

Police said Stites was formerly a youth pastor at Friendship Assembly of God Church in Colorado Springs. He is also an owner of HellScream Entertainment, which runs several popular haunted attractions in the Colorado Springs area.

Police said their investigation revealed Stites “had engaged in a consensual sexual relationship with an underage female parishioner who had been a member of his youth group in the mid-2000s.” Police received a report about the situation in September 2020, according to police.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a victim of Stites, or who has information that may help the investigation, to call them at 719-444-7000 and reference case number 20404547.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.